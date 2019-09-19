Malaysian doubles pairs smash their way into China Open last eight

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Three Malaysian doubles pair including one professional pair, booked their place in the quarter-finals of the China Open Badminton Tournament after earning hard-fought wins over their respective opponents in the second round of the competition in Changzhou, China, today.

National men’s doubles pair, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, however, had to dig deep into their reserves before stunning eighth seed, Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark; 21-18, 14-21 and 25-23 in today’s match which lasted about 74 minutes at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website;www.bwfworldtour.bwfbadminton.com.

Professional men’s doubles pair, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong also booked their place in the last eight after edging Mathias Boe-Mads Conrad Petersen of Denmark;21-13, 22-24 and 27-25 in another second round match which lasted about 71 minutes in the US$1 million (RM4.190 million) tournament.

National mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai also had to go the distance before upsetting th eighth seed, Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith of England;18-21,21-17 and 22-20. Meanwhile, Malaysia’s interest in the men’s singles has ended after the professional shuttler, Liew Daren lost 12-21 and 19-21 to world-ranked 17th player, Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

Professional mixed doubles pair, fifth seeded Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying also faced the same fate after suffering a 21-17, 21-23 and 18-21 defeat to unseeded Indonesian pair of Tontowi Ahmad-Winny Oktavina Kandow. — Bernama