Newcomers Lecce stun Torino

MILAN, Sept 17 — Promoted Lecce stunned Torino 2-1 yesterday, denying the hosts the chance to overtake city rivals Juventus in Serie A for the first time in four years.

Substitute Marco Mancuso sealed a first win for the team from the heel of Italy who scored the first goals of their return to Serie A after seven years.

Brazilian Diego Farias opened after 35 minutes before Torino captain Andrea Belotti pulled the hosts level from the spot after 58 minutes.

Mancuso got the winner on 73 minutes to deny Torino the chance to keep pace with Serie A leader’s Inter Milan.

Torino were denied a penalty appeal after long consultation with VAR as Lecce held on for their first away win since 2012.

Antonio Conte’s Inter are the only team with nine points from three games — two points ahead of second-placed Bologna and champions Juventus.

Walter Mazzarri’s Torino drop to sixth with Lecce third from bottom of the table.

“I have to apologise to the fans because in tonight’s game we missed almost everything, as it hadn’t happened for a long time,” said Mazzarri. — AFP