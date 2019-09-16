Real Madrid’s Marcelo to miss PSG Champions League clash

Real Madrid’s Marcelo before the match against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal September 1, 2019. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Sept 16 — Real Madrid defender Marcelo will miss the Champions League Group A clash at Paris St. Germain on Wednesday after sustaining a back injury, the club said.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Marcelo by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a post-traumatic cervicodorsal injury,” Madrid said in a statement today, without specifying how long he would be out.

The Brazilian, set to be replaced at left back by Ferland Mendy as the record 13-time winners’ make their European bow, joins the long list of injuries suffered by Madrid this season.

Isco, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio and Fede Valverde will all miss the game along with suspended duo Sergio Ramos and Nacho Fernandez. — Reuters