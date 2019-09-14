Canelo to face Kovalev on November 2 in Las Vegas

Alvarez will take on Russia's WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev on November 2 in Las Vegas. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 ― Middleweight king Canelo Alvarez is to make a two-division jump in weight classes to take on Russia's WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev, it was confirmed yesterday.

Alvarez, 29, announced the November 2 date in Las Vegas in a short post on Twitter. Online streaming service DAZN also confirmed the bout.

World Boxing Council title-holder Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) has never fought at light heavyweight before.

Alvarez and Kovalev, 36, had been in negotiations earlier this year to fight in October, only for Kovalev to reject an offer from the Alvarez camp.

Alvarez meanwhile was stripped of his International Boxing Federation belt after refusing to accept a fight against mandatory challenger Sergey Derevyanchenko.

In comments to ESPN on Friday, Alvarez said he was relishing the challenge of facing the naturally bigger Kovalev, who retained his title with an 11th round knockout of Britain's Anthony Yarde last month.

“The second phase of my career is continuing just as we had planned, and that's why we are continuing to make great fights to enter into the history books of boxing,” Alvarez told ESPN. “That's also why I've decided to jump two weight classes against one of the most feared champions of recent years.

“Kovalev is a dangerous puncher, and he's naturally the bigger man, but that's the kind of challenges and risks that I like to face.” ― AFP