Belgium’s Kim Clijsters announced her return to competitive tennis in 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Sept 12 ― Belgium's former world number one Kim Clijsters announced today her return to competitive tennis in 2020, seven years after retiring.

The 36-year-old four-time singles Grand Slam champion revealed the surprise move on Twitter.

“These last seven years I've been a full time mum. And I love it, I really do. But I also loved being a professional tennis player. And honestly I miss that feeling.” ― AFP