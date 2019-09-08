Practice makes perfect for England's penalty king Kane

England's Harry Kane scores the fourth goal from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick, September 7, 2019. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 8 ― Harry Kane put his second England hat-trick down to hours of practising penalties on the training ground as the Three Lions took another step towards Euro 2020 qualification with a 4-0 thrashing of Bulgaria at Wembley.

Kane opened the scoring with a simple finish from close range before the break and then sealed his hat-trick with two second-half spot-kicks.

“Just practice,” said the England captain when asked for the key to him scoring eight consecutive penalties for his country.

“It could be 10, 15 (a day), it depends how I'm feeling on the day. We've got such explosive players we are going to get penalties and it's important the people on the pitch can put them away.”

Gareth Southgate's men have now scored 14 goals in three qualifiers with Raheem Sterling scoring five of them.

The Manchester City winger got the other goal, bundling home from Kane's cross.

“He's taken his club form into international form in the last couple of years,” added Kane.

“He set me up with a nice easy one to begin with and I was able to return the favour.” ― AFP