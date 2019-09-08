Pahang beat Terengganu 4-0 to retain Piala Agong

PEKAN, Sept 8 — Pahang retained the Piala Agong by thrashing Terengganu 4-0 at Stadium Mini Kompleks Sukan Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here today.

Pahang took the lead in the 30th minute through Muhammad Zazrir Naim Abdul Rani before Mohamad Ridhwan Maidin added another six minutes later.

The other two goals were scored by Mohd Rizua Shafiqi Kamaruzaman in the 70th minute and Mohd Azuan Izam (75th minute penalty).

Pahang also won the trophy in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2018.

Piala Agong 2019 is the curtain raiser for the Piala Emas Raja-Raja, which will be held in Kedah beginning September 14. — Bernama