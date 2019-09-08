FAM honours two Harimau Malaya supporters with free tickets

Omar Saiful Razman with the jersey gifted by Harimau Malaya players. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Football Association Of Malaysia (official)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The Malaysian Football Association (FAM) has honoured two Harimau Malaya supporters who provided support in different circumstances during Malaysia’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Indonesia in their Group G 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying match at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta last Thursday.

The video of a Harimau Malaya’s young fan, Omar Saiful Razman, 8, cheering and shedding tears of joy after winger Mohamadou Sumareh’s winning goal in the dying moments of the second half, which went viral on social media, caught the attention of netizens and the Harimau Malaya squad itself.

Four national squad players led by Sumareh, Shahrul Mohd Saad, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad and captain Farizal Marlias, in a special meeting organised by the FAM at a hotel accommodation of the national squad in Seri Kembangan, near here, surprised the youngster by giving Omar a ticket to watch the team’s second Group G match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Bukit National Stadium on Sept 10.

FAM, which shared the viral video on its Facebook page, also presented Omar with a Harimau Malaya jersey signed by Sumareh himself.

Omar is the eldest child of actress Nadiya Nisaa and her husband, Saiful Azman Mohd Kassim.

FAM also expressed its appreciation for the support shown by loyal Harimau Malaya fan Mohd Zulrani Helmi Mohd Zakri, 39, who suffered a fractured left arm in the midst of crowd trouble at the game.

Farizal, Shahrul, Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad and FAM Secretary-General Stuart Ramalingam, who visited Mohd Zulrani at his residence in Kuala Lumpur, today presented a ticket to watch the match between Malaysia and the UAE on September 10, as well as some other contributions. — Bernama