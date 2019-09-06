JDT II books Challenge Cup semis spot with win over Kelantan

JDT II’s Mohamad Ghaddar celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal during their Group A Challenge Cup match in Johor Baru September 6, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 6 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II booked their place in the 2019 Challenge Cup semi-finals when they defeated Kelantan 3-1 in a Group A match played at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Stadium here tonight.

Lebanon import player, Mohamad Ghaddar put the Southern Tigers ahead as early as the seventh minute, before Muhammad Ramadan Saifullah Usman doubled the score in the 25th after connecting to a S. Kumaahran pass.

In the second half, JDT II added a third goal through Kumaahran in the 50th minute, although the three-goal lead was reduced when Muhammad Fauzi Roslan scored for Kelantan in the 73rd minute.

The East Coast team had a golden opportunity to narrow the gap four minutes from time after Nik Empat Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat was fouled in the penalty box, but the spot kicked was not converted.

Meanwhile, in a group B match, Selangor United finally ended their winless drought after edging Kuala Lumpur 1-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

Selangor United, playing as the home team, scored the winner through Rafiq Shah Zaim in the 67th minute.

However, the result was academic for both teams as defending champions Terengganu FC (TFC) II and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) FC had already booked their last four spot earlier. — Bernama