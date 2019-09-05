Costa Rica coach resigns, citing lack of stimulation

Gustavo Matosas has resigned as Costa Rica coach. ― Reuters pic

COSTA RICA, Sept 5 ― The coach of the Costa Rican national side resigned yesterday after less than a year in the job and blamed the frequent down times between games that made him feel unproductive.

“I realised that in the national side I feel unproductive even though I kill myself watching videos,” Gustavo Matosas said at a press conference. “It's not what I like to be doing.”

An Argentine national who played for Uruguay, Matosas was in charge for just eight games but will stay on for tomorrow's friendly against Uruguay in the Costa Rican capital.

Mexican and Costa Rican media said he was leaving to coach Mexican side Atletico San Luis. ― Reuters