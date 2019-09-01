Hosting of Commonwealth Games not a unilateral decision, says deputy minister

PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 — The decision to host the Commonwealth Games needs to be discussed among various parties, said Youth and Sports Deputy Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong today, while welcoming the recent offer of Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari to do the same.

“We welcome all proposals to develop sports in the country but we need to look at many aspects such as capability and infrastructure. It (hosting of Commonwealth Games) is not a decision to be made by one party or unilaterally but needs the involvement of many parties, particularly the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM),” he said.

Sim who had been asked by reporters to comment on Amirudin’s offer to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, added that Malaysia certainly had sufficient experience to host a major competition after its successful hosting of the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

Malaysia has also hosted the SEA Games six times, the last occasion being in 2017.

Sim was speaking after the prize-giving ceremony for the first edition of the eRacing Grand Prix SEA held here and which saw Mior Muhammad Hafiz Mior Lahmudin, 31, emerging as champion, after defeating 14 other contenders in the finals which took place over two days and involved simulation races on seven circuits including the Circuit De Barcelona, Autodromo De Interlagos, Autopolis and Fuji International Circuit.

Mior Muhammad Hafiz secured 195 points, while runner-up Muhammad Uzair Abdul Nasir and third-placed winner Amir Haziq Amiruddin scored 170 and 122 points respectively in the event.

A cash prize of RM5,000 was awarded to the champion, and RM4,000 and RM3,000 to Muhammad Uzair and Amir Haziq respectively, along with other gifts for all three.

Meanwhile, Sim also expressed the belief that a hybrid of e-sports and physical sports would be a future avenue through which individuals could gain skills and learn about the techniques of a physical sport through e-sports, before advancing to become athletes of physical sports. — Bernama