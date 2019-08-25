Penang football fan injured in attack by suspected Perak fans

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 25 — A football fan of the state claimed he was assaulted by a group of men after the Penang-Perak match at City Stadium in an incident at a petrol station in Jalan Keramat here yesterday.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the 18-year-old youth who lodged a report, alleged he was roughed up by a group of men believed to be Perak supporters while stopping at a petrol station near the stadium.

“In the 11.30pm incident, the youth was attacked by a group of men and one of men managed to punch him in the face before fleeing,” he said in statement here today.

He said the man sustained injuries on the nose, left eye and head and the victim claimed he did not know the suspects involved.

Che Zaimani said from initial investigations, police believed the incident could have been a misunderstanding from a water bottle throwing incident between Penang and Perak supporters which led to brawl during the match. — Bernama