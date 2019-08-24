Chelsea’s first win is child’s play for Lampard

Frank Lampard planned to celebrate his first win as Chelsea manager by playing the doting dad after his young side earned a 3-2 victory at Norwich today. ― Reuters pic

NORWICH, Aug 24 — Frank Lampard planned to celebrate his first win as Chelsea manager by playing the doting dad after his young side earned a 3-2 victory at Norwich today.

Tammy Abraham’s brace and Mason Mount’s second goal of the season gave Chelsea their maiden win of the Lampard era at the fourth attempt.

Abraham opened the scoring early on with his first senior goal for Chelsea before Todd Cantwell levelled from close range.

Mount put Chelsea back in front but Norwich striker Teemu Pukki grabbed a second equaliser with his fifth goal of the campaign before half-time.

Abraham clinched the points in the second half but Chelsea legend Lampard, whose third child was born last year, had no grand plans to celebrate his maiden victory.

“If celebration means a couple of glasses of wine while watching the baby monitor this evening and watching Match of the Day, then that will be it. That’s the way life is these days!” he said.

“For me, I am happy, very happy with the result. We want to win games, I want to stay in contention.

“I didn’t want a slow start. We had a tough start and I have got to say I am happy with a lot of the performances.

“But you can’t shout that too loudly if you aren’t winning games. So it changes it for me, today. So I am very happy.

“It gives me more determination to work. I saw a lot of good things, things we can improve but a real good belief in the players, the way they played today. I am happy, but determined, I suppose.”

Thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United in their Premier League opener and then held at home by Leicester, Chelsea’s travelling support revelled in the fact their goals came from two players who have come up through the ranks at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham has spent plenty of time out on loan and excelled at Aston Villa in the Championship last season before returning to Chelsea and becoming Lampard’s first-choice striker.

Mount spent last year with Lampard at Derby and the manager was pleased to see both his youngsters on the scoresheet.

“I think it’s the age-old story, fans like to see players that really feel the club,” he added.

“They are not necessarily local boys, not in the modern way of football because players are from all over the world.

“But I think they enjoy seeing something because if you come through the academy here you should feel the club, if you work daily and come through at a young age your absolute desire is to do that.” — AFP