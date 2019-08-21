Kedah give RM500 incentives to national handicapped football squad

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir with athletes from the national handicapped football squad at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar August 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 21 — The Kedah government today handed over incentives to the national handicapped football squad which emerged as champions in the Special Olympics International Football Championship in Chennai, India on August 2-8.

The incentives in the form of RM500 in cash were handed over by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir to all the eight athletes who were from the Special Olympics Association of Kedah at a ceremony at Wisma Darul Aman.

Mukhriz said that the incentives were in appreciation to the athlete who had brought glory to the state and country at the international level which simultaneously proved that the handicapped could compete.

‘‘They had shown a high sporting spirit and this is a success which is due to the hard work of all parties including athletes, coaches and management. We hope they can continue to record wins in the coming championships,’’ he told a media conference after the event.

All the players who were categorised as intellectually incapable, and one who was deaf, won the gold medal at the championship after beating South Korea 7-2 at the final match. — Bernama