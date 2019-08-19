Marathon man Medvedev beats Goffin for Cincinnati crown

Daniil Medvedev returns a shot against David Goffin during the finals of the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Centre. — Reuters pic

CINCINNATI, Aug 19 — It was third time lucky for Russian Daniil Medvedev yesterday as he clinched a 7-6(3) 6-4 win over David Goffin in the final of the Cincinnati Masters.

Medvedev saved two breaks points while serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set before winning the next four, capped off by an ace, to close out his dogged Belgian opponent.

It was the second title of the year for Medvedev, who had lost finals on the past two Sundays, to Nick Kyrgios in Washington and Rafa Nadal in Montreal.

Medvedev pulled off an amazing comeback to beat world number one Novak Djokovic in a semi-final on Saturday. — Reuters