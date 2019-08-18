National Sports Council D-G: SEA Games preparations at final stage

National Sports Council director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail at the Bernama News Channel’s talk show, ‘Ruang Bicara’ at Wisma Bernama December 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 18 — The Malaysian contingent’s preparations for the SEA Games in the Philippines this November, is at its final stage, said National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail today.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) Selection Committee has identified about 800 athletes for the games, with Sept 2 serving as the deadline for the finalisation of the list of athletes to be registered according to their respective events, after which OCM will submit the registration to the SEA Games Organising Committee, he said.

Following that, at NSC level, a final session of centralised training involving all 800 athletes will be organised before the contingent sets off for the Philippines, he told Bernama, when met at the CIMB Foundation National Junior Stage Race and the CIMB Foundation Criterium Series 5 cycling events here.

He added that ongoing preparations included the focus on competitions which would help facilitate the conditioning of athletes for the SEA Games.

Asked about the medal target set for the contingent, he said the matter would be announced during the upcoming flag presentation ceremony, and following the finalisation of the target with Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. — Bernama