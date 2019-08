Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates a point against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Centre in Ohio August 15, 2019. — AFP pic

CINCINNATI, Aug 16 — World number one Novak Djokovic glided into the quarter-finals of the ATP Cincinnati Masters yesterday by dismissing Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4.

The Serbian star is the only top-five seed remaining in the US Open tuneup event after the exit of number three Roger Federer.

Djokovic is defending his title from 2018 and is playing his first tournament since defeating Federer in the Wimbledon final last month. — AFP