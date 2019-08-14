Federer sees off South American in Cincinnati

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina during the Cincinnati Open in Mason, Ohio August 13, 2019. — AFP pic

MASON (Ohio), Aug 14 — Roger Federer beat Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero 6-3, 6-4 yesterday to win a rain-interrupted opening match at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The Swiss, a seven-time champion in Ohio, last played a month ago when he lost the Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic.

But he showed no sign of rust and after the weather forced a one-hour halt with Federer up a set and level at 2-all in the second the 20-time Grand Slam champion came back out to finish his job on a second match point. — AFP