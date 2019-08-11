Serena survives scare to reach WTA Toronto final

Williams faces Canadian home hope Bianca Andreescu in the final of the WTA tournament in Toronto. — Reuters pic

TORONTO, Aug 11 — US superstar Serena Williams had to claw past determined Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 yesterday to reach the final of the WTA tournament in Toronto.

Williams, seeking her first title since she won her 23rd Grand Slam crown at the 2017 Australian Open, fought off three break points in the third game of the third set and broke 91st-ranked Bouzkova in the next game to finally take control.

In today's final, Williams will face Canadian home hope Bianca Andreescu, who defeated American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 7-6 (7/5). — AFP