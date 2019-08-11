Pang Ron-Yee See clinch maiden title at Hyderabad Open

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — National mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See today bagged their maiden international title at the Hyderabad Open in India.

The world number 57 pair defeated Adnan Maulana-Mychelle Crhystine Bandaso of Indonesia 16-21, 21-16, 21-11 in the final at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

They had defeated Thailand’s Ratchapol Makkasasithorn-Benyapa Aimsaard 21-19, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour Super 100 tournament yesterday.

Meanwhile, Malaysian shuttlers S. Kisona and Lim Chong King emerged victorious at the 2019 Hellas Open at Sidirokastro, Greece today.

The 20-year-old Kisona from Negeri Sembilan won the women’s singles title after defeating third seed Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar 21-14, 21-9 in almost 30 minutes at the BWF Grade 3 tournament.

In an all-Malaysia men’s singles final, qualifier Lim edged compatriot Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin 8-21, 21-13, 21-15 in a match that lasted almost an hour.

The 19-year-old Lim created a big upset in the last four when he defeated top seed Gergely Krausz of Hungary 20-22, 21-12, 21-11 while Aidil Sholeh edged Frenchman Arnaud Merkle 21-15, 14-21, 21-8 in the other semi-final. — Bernama