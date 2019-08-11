Nadal reaches Montreal final as injured Monfils withdraws

Nadal will go for a second straight Canadian crown against eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev. — Reuters pic

MONTREAL, Aug 11 — Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the final of the ATP Montreal Masters yesterday when France's Gael Monfils pulled out of their scheduled semi-final with an ankle injury.

Monfils had been scheduled for double-duty after winning a rain-delayed quarter-final over Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2).

Monfils needed treatment on his ankle during that match, and organisers later said he had withdrawn from the tournament.

Top-seeded Nadal will go for a second straight Canadian crown against eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who beat sixth-seeded fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-1, 7-6 (8/6). — AFP