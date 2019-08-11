Monfils books late date for ATP Montreal semi-finals

Gael Monfils of France hits a shot against Roberto Bautista of Spain (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Stade IGA. — Reuters pic

MONTREAL, Aug 11 — Gael Monfils won a match delayed almost 24 hours by rain, booking a semi-final clash with Rafael Nadal at the ATP Montreal Masters with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2) win over Roberto Bautista Agut yesterday.

The quarter-final was rained off Friday night and was then delayed for two and a half hours yesterday by more poor weather.

The timing means that France’s 16th seeded Monfils had just a few hours to prepare to take on defending champion Nadal, who eased through on schedule on Friday.

Monfils admitted he may have limited chances against a player who has beaten him 14 times in 16 matches. Monfils last beat the Spanish superstar seven years ago.

“There were so many delays, I’m really tired,” Monfils said after working for almost two and a half hours to advance.

“I know there is not much time until Rafa, I’ll have to speak with my team and see what I’m able to do.”

Monfils has come good this week after retiring injured in the first round at Wimbledon. The 32-year-old won the Rotterdam title earlier this season.

In the first semi-final, which started more than three hours late, Russian seeds Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev were facing off for the third time in their careers, with the pair standing 1-1. — AFP