Serena powers past Osaka to reach Toronto semis

Naomi Osaka (left) congratulates Serena Williams (right) on her win during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto August 10, 2019. ― Picture by John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

TORONTO, Aug 10 ― Serena Williams powered past Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 yesterday to reach the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Toronto.

In a rematch of last year's controversial US Open final won by Osaka, eighth-seeded Williams was firing on all cylinders against the second-seeded Japanese star.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion fired 12 aces and didn't face a break. Williams next faces either fourth-seeded Simona Halep ― who beat her in the Wimbledon final in July ― or Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova.

Although Osaka won't depart Toronto with a trophy, her run to the quarters ― along with a second-round departure for top-ranked Ashleigh Barty and a quarter-final exit for world number three Karolina Pliskova ― will see the Japanese star regain the world number one ranking next week. ― AFP



