Rafael Nadal (pic) reacts after winning his match against Fabio Fognini during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal August 9, 2019. ― Picture by Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

MONTREAL, Aug 10 ― Rafael Nadal took a set to get started yesterday before overhauling Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to move into the semi-finals of the ATP Montreal Masters.

The quarter-final comeback keeps the Spaniard's hopes of repeating his title from 2018 alive as he awaits the winner of the clash between Frenchman Gael Monfils and Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut.

Nadal earned revenge against Fognini after losing to the Italian in the Monte Carlos semi-finals in April. ― AFP