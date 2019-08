Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a shot against Guido Pella of Greece during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Stade IGA. — Reuters pic

MONTREAL, August 9 — Spanish top seed Rafael Nadal defeated Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 yesterday to reach a second straight quarter-final at the ATP Montreal Masters.

The Spaniard improved to 36-8 in Canada as he seeks his fifth title at the event.

Nadal will be competing in his ninth quarter-final in Canada after advancing on his fourth match point. Argentina's Pella saved three Nadal match-winners in the penultimate game. — AFP