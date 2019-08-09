Australia’s Mooy joins Brighton on loan

Mooy was Huddersfield’s standout performer in two campaigns in the Premier League, scoring seven goals in 65 appearances in the English top flight before the Terriers were relegated last season. — Reuters pic

LONDON, August 9 — Australian international midfielder Aaron Mooy will remain in the Premier League with Brighton after sealing a season-long loan move from Huddersfield yesterday.

The 28-year-old was Huddersfield’s standout performer in two campaigns in the Premier League, scoring seven goals in 65 appearances in the English top flight before the Terriers were relegated last season.

“He has played very well over the past two seasons in the Premier League, and will bring a different option and added competition to our midfield,” said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

“He’s been a talisman for Huddersfield in recent seasons with his performances on the field; and he’s proved to be an excellent professional both on and off the pitch.”

Mooy is expected to go straight into the Albion squad for Saturday’s Premier League opener away to Watford. — AFP