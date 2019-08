Dominic Thiem from Austria hits a shot against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal August 8, 2019. ― Picture by Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

MONTREAL, Aug 8 ― Dominic Thiem scored his first victory in six tries in Canada as he beat Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 yesterday at the ATP Montreal Masters.

The Austrian had made it his goal to finally start erasing his winless mark this week.

Thiem, a Roland Garros finalist in the past two editions, next plays 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic in the third round. ― AFP