Six-time Super Bowl champ Brady aims to prove himself again

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 ― New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, with six Super Bowl rings and a new two-year contract extension in hand, is ready to prove himself again in the NFL.

The superstar signal-caller admitted that at 42, in his 20th year with the same team, he's in “pretty much uncharted territory.

“I'm going to go out there and do the best I can this year and see what happens,” said the player who has voiced a desire to play until he's 45.

Brady has agreed to a two-year extension that is reportedly worth US$70 million (RM292.6 million) and will boost his 2019 salary from US$15 million to US$23 million.

ESPN, citing an unidentified source, reported that even though the extension is for two years, terms will have to be negotiated if he plays beyond 2019.

“There's a lot of guys who have one year left on their contract,” Brady told reporters in Michigan, where the Patriots are holding joint pre-season practices with the Detroit Lions.

“I've got one year to go and we'll see what happens,” said Brady.

“I mean, it's really the reality for most guys in the NFL. I don't want to think I'm any different than anyone else.

“Football is a tough business. It's a production business. I'm ready to go this year and that's really what matters. That's where my focus is.” ― AFP