Mignolet leaves Liverpool for Club Brugge

Mignolet played over 200 times for Liverpool after arriving from Sunderland in 2013. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 5 — Simon Mignolet has left Liverpool to return to his home country and sign for Belgian side Club Brugge, both clubs announced today.

“It’s official, Simon is a Bruges boy!” the Belgian top flight club said on its website, alongside a video of Mignolet arriving at his new home.

Yesterday Brugge had revealed that the 31-year-old, who had been sidelined by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp following the arrival of Alisson last summer, had agreed a five-year deal “subject to a medical” that took place earlier today.

The club did not reveal Mignolet’s salary, but the English media reported that they had paid Liverpool an initial £6.4 million (RM32.6 million) for his services.

Liverpool won the Champions League last season but the Belgium international hardly figured as the English team conquered Europe for the sixth time and finished just a point behind Premier League champions Manchester City.

All told, Mignolet played over 200 times for Liverpool after arriving from Sunderland in 2013, and has 22 appearances for his national team. — AFP