Moto3: Petronas Sprinta's McPhee takes No. 2 grid position at Brno

Petronas Yamaha SRT's Fabio Quartararo during practice for the Czech Republic Grand Prix at Automotodrom Brno, Brno August 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Petronas Sprinta Racing Moto3 rider John McPhee will start the Czech Grand Prix (GP) at the Brno Circuit from the second position today, behind VNE Snipers team's Tony Arbolino.

The Britain clocked two minutes and 18.420 seconds in the qualifying session yesterday, behind Italian Tony, who took pole position on 2:18.020s, while the latter’s compatriot, Niccolo Antonelli from SIC58 Squadra Corse, will start from third position (2:18.822s).

McPhee’s teammate, Ayumu Sasaki from Japan, will start the race from the 24th grid after posting his fastest lap time of 2:21.679s.

Meanwhile, in MotoGP, Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team rider Fabio Quartararo of France has to be content with a 10th grid start after he clocked 2:06.648s, while his teammate Franco Morbidelli of Italy will begin the race from the 12th place after setting 2:09.404s.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team claimed the pole position after posting 2:02.753s, followed by Jack Miller from Pramac Racing (2:05.277s) and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Johann Zarco (2:05.351) in the second and third grids.

Zarco’s partner and first Malaysian MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah will start from the 21st position with a time of 2:07.155s.

In Moto2, Petronas Sprinta Racing rider Jonas Folger will start tomorrow’s race from the 29th grid after he clocked 2:17.759s.

Alex Marquez from EG 0,0 Marc VDS claimed the pole position with a time of 2:06.787s. — Bernama