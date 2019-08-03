Malaysia’s ‘Super KIP’ withdraws from Czech GP due to injury

Moto2 rider Khairul Idham Pawi still suffering from the effects of the severe right hand injury he sustained at the Spanish Grand Prix in May. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Malaysian Moto2 rider Khairul Idham Pawi is not able to continue to race at the Czech Grand Prix this weekend.

Known as Super KIP, the Petronas Sprinta Racing team rider was sidelined on the opening day at the Automotodrom Brno as he was still suffering from the effects of the severe right hand injury he sustained at the Spanish Grand Prix in May.

Jonas Folger of Germany will return to race for the Petronas Sprinta Racing Moto2 team to replace Khairul Idham Pawi.

“In the first session of the day I felt a little bit of pain in my hand but I was still able to ride the bike without many problems, but in the second session I struggled a lot in the braking areas with pain. Then to make things worse, I made contact with another bike on the track and that made it even worse.

“I’m really disappointed at being unable to continue but what today has shown me is that I can only do six laps on the bike before the pain becomes too much. It’s a hard decision to make but the right one for my recovery,” Khairul Idham said in a statement issued by the team.

The 21-year- old rider will be replaced for the remainder of the Czech GP by former race winner Folger who already has experience with the bike and team after deputising for Khairul Idham in the previous three races.

“I came to Brno to enjoy watching from the paddock and not intending to ride but now it’s my turn again. I’m very sorry for Khairul Idham because he’s going through a hard time trying to recover but on the other hand I’m also excited to have an opportunity to put down some laps on the bike with a team I know.

“It’s a little bit late with only two days on the bike but I’m looking forward to getting started. I’ve got a lot of good memories from Brno and I’m looking forward to ride again,” said Folger.

The German will once again line up in free practice three at the Automotodrom Brno at 10.55am local time (4.55pm Malaysian time) today with the race on Sunday at 12.20pm local time (6.20pm Malaysian time). ― Bernama