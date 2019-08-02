Quartararo sets pace in practice ahead of Czech MotoGP

Petronas Yamaha SRT’s French rider Fabio Quartararo competes during the second practice session of the Moto GP Grand Prix of the Czech Republic in Brno August 2, 2019. — AFP pic

BRNO, Aug 2 — French rookie Fabio Quartararo emerged as the quickest in practice today ahead of the Czech MotoGP at Brno on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who has already scored three poles and two podiums in his first season in MotoGP, was a sluggish 18th during the morning session.

However, he came back impressively in the afternoon to clock 1 minute 55.802 secs, edging out championship leader Marc Marquez by 0.023 seconds.

Brno marks the tenth race of the season and the first for a month during which time five-time world champion Marquez has been sitting on a 58-point lead ahead of Andrea Dovizioso who was fastest under the grey skies which accompanied the morning session.

The Italian set the pace with a time of 1 min 56.919 secs but he was outdone in the afternoon by his Ducati teammate Jack Miller who was third quickest overall.

The third practice session takes place tomorrow morning and is followed by qualifying in the afternoon.

Combined free practice times

1. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 1:55.802

2. Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda) 0.023

3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.269

4. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA/Ducati) 0.269

5. Marc Vinales (ESP/Yamaha) 0.282

6. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.423

7. Franco Morbidelli (ITA/Yamaha) 0.617

8. Cal Crutchlow (GBR/Honda) 0.641

9. Valentino Rossi (ITA/Yamaha) 0.725

10. Danilo Petrucci (ITA/Ducati) 0.791 — AFP