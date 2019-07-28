Victory celebration tomorrow for FA Cup champs Kedah

Kedah are now five-time FA Cup champions, last lifting the cup in 2017 against Pahang. — Bernama pic

PENDANG, July 28 — The Kedah Football Association will hold a victory celebration tomorrow at the Wisma Darul Aman square in Alor Setar, in honour of its squad which lifted the 2019 FA Cup after defeating Perak in the finals last night.

Kedah FA president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir said the event at 1pm was aimed at giving fans and the public the opportunity to celebrate the victory with the Red Eagles and team officials, and also view the championship trophy.

Calling on all supporters to attend, Mukhriz said the celebration “will give us a chance to see our heroes who gave their all” to ensure victory, and it will also serve as a “symbol of gratitude to all Kedah supporters”.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with large-scale paddy entrepreneurs in Kampung Kubang Anak Gajah here today, Mukhriz who is also Kedah Mentri Besar, said the amount of incentive which each footballer would be rewarded with, was a secret between the association and the players, adding that it was not too large and not too small.

“Actually the players themselves have said that it was not money that was their motivation to lift the trophy, but the support of Kedah fans who turned up at the stadium,” he said.

Acknowledging that Perak was a strong team, Mukhriz said fate was probably not on their opponent’s side, coupled with the fact that Kedah had a star goalie in the form of Mohd Ifwat Akmal Chek Kassim who was also named the best player of the match.

In yesterday’s final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Kedah defeated Perak 1-0 via a 105th minute goal by youngster Mohd Fadzrul Danel Mohd Nizam. — Bernama