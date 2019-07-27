Number of Malaysian SEA Games athletes to be known after Aug 2, says chef-de-mission

Malaysia’s contingent arrives during the 29th SEA Games opening ceremony at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― The number of Malaysian athletes to the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines in November will be decided after the end of the four-day Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) selection committee meeting from Monday (July 29).

However, 2019 SEA Games Contingent chef-de-mission Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin said the number would exceed that in the 2007 edition in Korat, Thailand where Malaysia sent 428 athletes and 294 officials and took part in 39 events.

This was because Malaysia would be taking part in 51 of the 56 events, he told a media conference after attending the first 30th SEA Games team managers’ meeting at OCM, today.

Commenting further, Megat Zulkarnain said that the meeting would also decide the athletes who would be placed in the A or B categories.

“We have also reminded all team managers to carry out the entry by name before August 15, but we also receive appeals from one or two national sports associations who may not be able to perform entry by name on the date concerned because they have championships after the date.

“I was told that (OCM secretary-general) Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib would be holding discussions with the sports association if there is a need, but the national sports association are told to carry out the entry by name after the athletes’ selection committee meeting is over,” said Megat Zulkarnain.

The Philippines SEA Games Organising Committee (Philsgoc) had informed all contesting nations to send the names of the athletes to the festival before the final date on September 1.

In the meantime, Megat Zulkarnain explained that all the 13 national sports association managers who attended the meeting had given their early agreement that the athletes under their supervisions who would be contesting at the Subic cluster would stay at the games village in the Clerk cluster.

“This is because the journey between the games village and Subic takes 30-45 minutes, but we have not decided yet.

“We will sit down to discuss if the (halal food) problem cannot be solved in Subic, the way out is to stay at the games village because halal food and the cafeteria will be opened for 24 hours, so no problem there (Clerk),” he said.

Asked on the medal target at the 2019 SEA Games, he said that it would be announced after the selection committee meeting.

The 2019 SEA Games would take place from November 30 to December 11. ― Bernama