Malaysia’s Peng Soon-Liu Ying in Japan Open semis

Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying have advanced to the semi-finals of the Japan Open. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― Independent mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying advanced to the semi-finals of the Japan Open after defeating third seed, Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino today.

The tournament's fifth seed emerged victorious against their opponents but only after a gruelling 21-18, 22-20.

“Very satisfied with today's performance even though the two sets took us almost an hour. When we were leading the match at one time, I felt a bit nervous as anything could happen. Because if we don’t win, it would mean an easier path for them,” said Liu Ying.

The pair will face tournament second seed China’s Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping.

“Hopefully we can win. But most importantly we want to give our best,” she added.

Earlier, Yi Lyu-Dong Ping defeated Germans Mark Lamsfuss-Isabel Herttrich, 21-10, 21-18 to book their berth in the semi-finals. ― Bernama