Déjà vu as Peng Soon-Liu Ying fall to Chinese duo in semi-finals again

File photo of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying in Rio de Janeiro August 15, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Malaysian professional mixed-doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying’s excellent run in the Japanese Open badminton tournament was halted in semi-finals as they fell to Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping of China.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying, who rank fifth in the world, failed to match up to their Chinese rivals, losing 21-10, 21-6, and this comes just a week after the silver medallists of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games lost to the same opponents in the semi-finals of the Indonesian Open.

The veteran pair are looking to rack up more points to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo as they next compete in the Thai Open, scheduled to begin coming Tuesday.

They face India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa in the first round. — Bernama