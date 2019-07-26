Mendy adds to Zidane’s Real Madrid injury woes

Newspaper AS reported Ferland Mendy, who cost the Bernabeu outfit a reportedly €50 million, could miss up to four weeks. — Reuters pic

PARIS, July 26 — Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy has been added to Zinedine Zidane’s growing injury list after the Spanish club confirmed on Thursday the France left-back had suffered a calf injury.

Mendy, 24, signed for the La Liga giants in July and heaps further pressure on Zidane’s squad after midfielder Marco Asensio ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and winger Brahim Diaz suffered a thigh problem.

Newspaper AS reported Mendy, who cost the Bernabeu outfit a reportedly €50 million (RM229.6 million), could miss up to four weeks.

Real have two remaining pre-season friendlies including Saturday’s game against capital city rivals Atletico Madrid in New Jersey before the La Liga season begins on August 17 with a trip to Celta Vigo. — AFP