Unsold FA Cup tickets to be available at Stadium Shah Alam

ALOR SETAR, July 25 — About 2,000 FA Cup final unsold tickets will go on sale tomorrow at Stadium Shah Alam from 10am-5pm.

Kedah Football Association (KFA) vice-president, Anas Hafiz Mustafa, said the amount is leftover from the 30,000 ticket quota for Kedah supporters which went on sale at Stadium Darul Aman on Tuesday (July 23).

“A counter will be opened at Quadrant ‘A’ of Stadium Shah Alam for the ticket sale. The tickets have been printed with the gate details to stands dedicated to Kedah squad fans.

“Only adult tickets priced at RM50 remain and I’m optimistic they will all be sold tomorrow,” he said in a statement today.

The sale in Alor Setar was slow, but Anas Hafiz said that the sale at Stadium Shah Alam will make it convenient for Kedah football fans in the Klang Valley to get their tickets

The last time four-time FA Cup champ Kedah lifted the trophy was in 2017 after it beat Pahang 3-2 at Stadium Shah Alam.

The squad will be up against two-time champ, Perak, at the highly-anticipated showdown on July 27 at Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil. — Bernama