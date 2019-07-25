Report: Spanish star Gasol agrees to NBA Trail Blazers deal

Gasol (left) joins a Portland squad trying to compete in a toughened Western Conference against expected powerhouse Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 25 — Spanish star centre Pau Gasol, a two-time NBA champion, has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, ESPN reported yesterday.

The 39-year-old 7-footer (2.13m) who helped the Los Angeles Lakers to the 2009 and 2010 NBA titles joins his sixth league club for a 19th career NBA campaign.

The deal was reportedly worth US$2.6 million (RM10.7 million).

Gasol played only 30 games last season for San Antonio and Milwaukee due to several injuries.

He has career averages of 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocked shots over 1,226 NBA games.

He joins a Portland squad trying to compete in a toughened Western Conference against expected powerhouse Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers clubs as well as revamped rosters in Houston, Utah and Denver.

Gasol has collected two Olympic silver medals and a bronze medal as well as a Basketball World Cup crown and three Eurobasket titles with the Spanish national team. — AFP