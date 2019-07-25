Doubles pair Aaron-Wooi Yik upset China pair to make quarter-finals at Japan Open

National men’s doubles Aaron Chia (left) and Soh Wooi Yik (right) defeated Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia at the 2019 Malaysia Masters badminton championship. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — National men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik continued their fine run when they stunned China’s Han Cheng Kai-Zhou Hao Dong in the second round of the Japan Open badminton championship in Tokyo today.

The unseeded Malaysians beat the seventh seeded Chinese 22-20, 23-25, 21-14 to set up a quarter-final match against top seeds Marcus Fenaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

The Indonesians defeated Japan’s unseeded pair Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi 21-8, 21-19 today.

Another Malaysian men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani lost to fifth seeds Hiroyuki Endo-Yuta Watanabe of Japan 16-21, 17-21 in the second round.

In women’s singles, Soniaa Cheah also crashed out, losing to second seed Chen Yu Fei of China 7-21, 16-21 in the second round, while unseeded women’s doubles pair Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean narrowly lost to world champions Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara of Japan 18-21, 19-21. — Bernama