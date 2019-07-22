Wee Wern, Ivan regain national squash titles

Low Wee Wern (right) and Ivan Yuen pose with their trophies at the National Squash Championships in Kuala Lumpur July 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Low Wee Wern has proved that experience overcomes everything when she emerged as champion of the National Squash Championship 2019.

Despite looking for a momentum after a long break from injury, Wee Wern was ahead by beating Rachel Mae Arnold with 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-3 in the final at the Nicol David Squash Arena in Bukit Jalil tonight.

“I am happy to be able to play squash at the highest level again despite missing many matches due to the injury.

“I am pleased to be able to return to this level and claim the title again,” she said.

Claiming her third title after 2012 and 2014, the 28-year-old admitted that Rachel had played well throughout the final.

“... but I think I am more experienced. I just need to work a bit and try to do better,” said the 2018 Malaysian Open champion.

The world ranked 23rd added that the victory would boost her preparations for the China Open in September.

Meanwhile, in the men’s category, Ivan Yuen won the championship for the third time in a row.

The defending champion defeated Ng Eain Yow 11-7, 8-11 12-10, 11-9 in a dramatic final battle.

“From the beginning I knew it would be a tough and dangerous match especially Eain Yow is young and determined to win this match.

“It’s no easy game especially when I lost in the second game. I am happy to turn the game around and win the match,” he said. — Bernama