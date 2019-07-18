FAM want U-19 squad to advance into AFC Championship final

The logo of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is pictured at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) have targeted that the national Under-19 (U-19) squad should advance into the final of the Asean Football Confederation (AFF) U-19 Championship in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on August 5-19.

FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said the squad should advance to the finals to brighten its chance to play at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-19 Championship next year, although AFC had yet to announce the host of the biennial tournament.

“Our goal is for the team to qualify for the final round of the 2020 AFC U-19, and we hope this team will showcase their best performance at the AFF U-19,” he told a press conference after a casual media luncheon with FAM president, here today.

At the event, Hamidin announced that the new FAM Executive Committee member Datuk Kamarul Ariffin Mohd Shahar was appointed as the U-19 squad team manager for the competition in Vietnam.

He was confident with the ability of the Royal Malaysia Police squad team manager in guiding the young players at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Kamarul Ariffin, who was met by reporters said he was ready to shoulder the responsibility entrusted to him by the national football governing body, adding that he would be meeting the players and its interim head coach, Brad Maloney today.

“I would like to thank Datuk Hamidin for placing his trust in me to manage the U-19 team, and Insya-Allah (God willing), I will give my all for this team,” he said.

Malaysia would be face a daunting task in the 17th edition of the tournament, after being drawn to face five-time champions, Thailand and four-time champions, Australia as well as the host, Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore in Group B.

Meanwhile, Group A consisted of Myanmar, Indonesia, Laos, Timor-Leste, Philippines and Brunei Darussalam.

For the record, Malaysia emerged as champions for the first time after defeating Myanmar 4-3 in the final in Indonesia, last year. — Bernama