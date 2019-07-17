Incentive awaits Red Eagle if they win FA Cup

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (second left) welcoming Kedah's football players at Wisma Darulaman in Alor Star, July 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR STAR, July 17 — The ‘Red Eagle’ squad will be rewarded if they beat Perak in the FA Cup final on July 27 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, but the value of the incentive will not be announced publicly.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the amount of the reward was being finalised.

“There is a reward...This time we do not announce (value of reward) and will deal directly with the Red Eagle team,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

Mukhriz, who is also the Kedah Football Association (KFA) president, said he and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu planned to hold a simple ceremony to bring together the supporters of the two states.

“On the eve of the final, we will hold a programme in Ipoh (Perak) where our supporters will stop over (and meet up with Perak fans) before heading to the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil,” he said.

Mukhriz said this was meant to foster unity among supporters through football.

In addition, he said 20,000 yellow-green flags will be distributed to Kedah supporters on the day of the match.

On another matter, Mukhriz said the state government would donate RM1,000 to each of the five school students, including a girl, from Kedah who were chosen to represent Malaysia in the MILO Champions Cup Football Championship in Barcelona, Spain next month.

They are Adam Muqhriz Mohd Izham, Aqil Danish Putra Rozaidi, Amriel Nu’man Kamarul Azman and Muhammad Imtiyaz Syafi Ghazali, all aged 12, and 11-year-old Nur Alya Marissa Al Fatah.

The five are among eight players selected to represent the country at the tournament. — Bernama