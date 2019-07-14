Super League out of sight for the deer

Negeri Sembilan’s Jose Almir Barros Neto (left) competes with PDRM’s Argzim Redzovic during their 2019 Premier League match at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Paroi Stadium in Seremban, July 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 14 — Negeri Sembilan’s defeat to Police at their own turf last night has cost them the chance of competing in the Super League next season.

With one more match left to play against UiTM FC next Saturday, coach Mohd Zan Mat Aris, however, is looking for victory to improve their standing in the table.

The Deer are now in fifth spot with 28 points while Police jumped to third place from fifth position after collecting 30 points.

Speaking to Bernama after the match, Mohd Zan said he was disappointed that they lost at their own turf but admitted his team made too many mistakes towards the end.

They lost 2-3 to the Police at Stadium Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Paroi. — Bernama