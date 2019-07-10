Murray and Williams’ Wimbledon dream over

Serena Williams of the US and Britain’s Andy Murray during their second round mixed doubles match against France’s Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo of the US in London July 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 10 — Andy Murray and Serena Williams’ mixed doubles dream team came unstuck at Wimbledon today when the star pairing were knocked out by the top seeds.

The pair lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to Bruno Soares of Brazil and Nicole Melichar of the United States, who progress to the quarter-finals.

The third round match was played out on the 4,000-seater Court Two sunken bowl — a rare appearance outside the Centre Court and Court One big show courts for the likes of multiple former champions Murray and Williams.

British home favourite Murray, a former world number one, is easing his way back into tennis via the doubles after undergoing radical hip resurfacing surgery. — AFP