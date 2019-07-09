Wimbledon gets first 12-12 final set tie-break

Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australia's John Peers pose with their trophy after winning their Men's doubles final match against Bob Bryan of the US and Mike Bryan of the US at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, January 28, 2017. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 9 — Wimbledon got its first 12-12 final set tie-break today when Henri Kontinen and John Peers defeated Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in a men’s doubles match.

The eighth-seeded pair won 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 13-12 (7/2) in four hours and 29 minutes.

The third round match was suspended due to bad light yesterday and resumed today on the 1,750-seater Court 12 show court.

The All England Club introduced a final set tie-break this year as a means of eradicating marathon matches.

In 2018, Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in the men’s semi-finals in the second-longest match ever at the Slams, at six hours and 36 minutes.

The final set, which alone lasted for two hours and 50 minutes, was only decided at 26-24.

The second semi-final, in which Novak Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal 10-8 in the final set, took five hours and 15 minutes. — AFP