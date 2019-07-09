Halep into second Wimbledon semi-final

Romania’s Simona Halep in action during her Wimbledon quarter final match against China’s Zhang Shuai at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London July 9, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 9 — Simona Halep reached her second Wimbledon semi-final today with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 victory over China’s Zhang Shuai.

Halep, the seventh seeded former world number one, will face either Elina Svitolina, the eighth seed from Ukraine, or Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic for a place in the final.

Zhang, bidding to become just the second Chinese woman to reach the semi-finals, led 4-1 in the first set and held four break points for a 5-1 lead.

“I fought hard in the first set, even if I was down 4-1,” said 27-year-old Halep, a former French Open champion.

“I knew I had to be strong, play aggressive as much as possible and I did it great.

“I have energy, I feel fresh, I feel healthy, I feel confident when I step on the court.”

Romania’s Halep last made the last-four in 2014 when she was beaten by Eugenie Bouchard. — AFP