China’s Zhang Shuai celebrates winning her Wimbledon third round match against Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London July 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 8 — Zhang Shuai today became the first Chinese woman since Li Na in 2013 to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

World number 50 Zhang defeated Ukraine teenage Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

The 30-year-old will face either 15-year-old Coco Gauff or former world number one Simona Halep for a place in the semi-finals. — AFP