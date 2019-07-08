Svitolina into first Wimbledon quarter-final

Elina Svitolina reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final today when the Ukrainian eighth seed beat Croatian 24th seed Petra Martic 6-4, 6-2. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 8 — Elina Svitolina reached her first Wimbledon quarter-final today when the Ukrainian eighth seed beat Croatian 24th seed Petra Martic 6-4, 6-2.

Svitolina, who has never gone beyond the last eight in the majors, will face either Karolina Pliskova or the third seed’s Czech compatriot Karolina Muchova tomorrow.

“I played really good, solid tennis,” said Svitolina after her victory on Court Three.

“It was a really physical match.

“I was moving really good and made some counter-attack shots. I was fighting and feeling good.” — AFP