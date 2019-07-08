Azizulhasni wins sprint silver in Dublin

Mohd Azizulhasni lost to Jason Kenny of Great Britain in the final yesterday. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — National cycling ace Mohd Azizulhasni Awang won the sprint silver at the Dublin Track Cycling International 2019 at Sundrive Velodrome.

The Pocket Rocketman lost to Jason Kenny of Great Britain in the final yesterday.

Mullen Eoin of Ireland took the bronze after he brushed aside Jose Moren Sanchez of Spain in the bronze medal decider (in the men’s sprint).

“It’s a slow start for me in the beginning of the race but I managed to fight through to the final.

“Winning a silver medal in the Men’s Sprint next to Olympic Champion Jason Kenny is a good wrap up at this Dublin Track Cycling International Grand Prix 2019,” said Azizulhasni as posted in his Instagram account.

Other Malaysian riders, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom who took bronze in the keirin event yesterday finished fifth while Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis finished 12th.

Earlier, Azizulhasni finished sixth in the qualifying round after he clocked a time of 10.973 seconds.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus who took bronze in the keirin event yesterday, clocked the second best time of 10.792s while Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis finished 13th with the time of 11.315s. — Bernama